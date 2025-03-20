Leon Edwards | It's Payback Time

The former undisputed UFC welterweight champion lost his title to Belal Muhammad in the early hours of the morning at UFC 304 in Manchester last October. Now he returns to the UK to headline at The O2 Arena, and he's determined to right the wrongs of his last performance.

UFC LONDON FREE FIGHTS: Edwards vs Covington | Brady vs Burns

Edwards has gone on record to explain that his uncharacteristically sluggish performance at the Co-Op Live was largely down to him having to fight at 5am on home soil. Now he wants to give the UK fans reason to cheer again as he returns to action against Sean Brady.

"This gives me an opportunity to give back to the UK," Edwards told UFC.com ahead of his main event return in London this weekend.