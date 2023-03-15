Leon Edwards' Drive To Keep The Crown

“How much the story has changed from when we first talked,” Edwards said, relaxing in a London hotel room just a few days out from his championship rematch with Usman at UFC 286, reflecting on his journey and the many times we’d spoken in the past.

When I ask him about the weight of being champion, the pressure that rests on his shoulders and the obligations that come with carrying the UFC welterweight title, he smiles, admitting things were initially challenging, but are much more settled now.

How To Watch UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 In Your Country

“Shoulders are feeling good, head is good,” he said with a laugh. “It’s been conditioned now to being champion — I’ve gotten used to the life and enjoying the process of it. At the start, like a month in, I was getting pulled from left, right, and center, but now I’m able to focus in and enjoy the process of it.

“I think it’s easy,” Edwards responded when asked about finding the balance between being the champion in public and doing what he needs to do in the gym in order to remain atop the division through this weekend and beyond. “I train every day anyway, and it’s easy for me to say ‘No’ because if I don’t want to do something, I don’t do it. I think guys, once they become champion, the game consumes them and they fall in love with the life but, for me, my main aim is always to be in the gym.