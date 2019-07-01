Leon Edwards’ Dream Fights

Kamaru Usman

“I want that rematch. I learned a lot from that fight and I know that I’m not the same fighter as I was then. He has the strap and my goal is to take it from him.”

Obviously, a showdown between Edwards and Silva or Edwards and Velasquez will never happen but the other two are very real options.

With a statement win over Dos Anjos, Edwards puts himself right in the driver’s seat for a grudge match with Masvidal. Given their history and the current status of the welterweight division, that fight more than makes sense.

As for a rematch with the welterweight champion, Usman has plenty of title challengers at his disposal. Depending on how things go down at UFC Newark in a couple weeks between former interim champ Colby Covington and Robbie Lawler, Masvidal and Edwards (with an emphatic win over RDA) could be neck-in-neck for a shot at the strap.

Make sure you watch Edwards duke it out with Dos Anjos live on ESPN this Saturday at 9pm/6pm ET/PT.

