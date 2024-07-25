Leon Edwards: Confident Champ Aiming For Greatness

Nearly two years into his championship reign and set to defend his title on home soil for the second time this weekend when he takes on Belal Muhammad in the main event of UFC 304 at Co-op Live on Saturday, “Rocky” is moving, speaking, existing like a man that is 100 percent comfortable in his own skin and unwavering in his belief that he is the best welterweight on the planet.

“It’s funny,” Edwards says with a smile and chuckle when asked about the non-stop barrage of comments coming from Muhammad since it became clear he would become the next man to share the Octagon with the Birmingham-based champion. “For me, it’s all just banter, but he’s taking it serious; saying he hates me, hates my brother, my coaches, but it is what it is.

Order UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2

“We’re here to compete. We’re gonna get to compete on Saturday night, we’re gonna see who the better man is — I truly believe it’s me and that’s all it is.