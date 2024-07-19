Leon Edwards Career Highlights

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

After extending his winning streak to eight fights following a decision win over Rafael Dos Anjos, Edwards saw his momentum evaporate for a variety of reasons. First his chance to headline a fight night in London opposite former champion Tyron Woodley was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A series of health issues, his own and those of potential opponents, kept Edwards from competing until he fought Belal Muhammad in March 2021, but that fight ended in a no contest following in accidental eye poke. That all led to Edwards’ fight with fan-favorite Nate Diaz in Glendale, Arizona. In a five-round co-main event, Edwards dominated Diaz until a late rally from Diaz brought the crowd to its feet in the final minute. However, it was Edwards who got his hand raised, as well as the co-sign from Stockton’s own.

UFC 278 – Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman (August 20, 2022)

More than six years after their initial encounter in which Kamaru Usman handed Edwards his most recent defeat, Edwards got his second crack at “The Nigerian Nightmare,” this time with gold on the line. After a strong first round, Edwards started to succumb to the longtime champion’s pressure, pace and grappling. However, after some inspirational words from his coach Dave Lovell entering the fifth round, Edwards mustered up one of the greatest come-from-behind and title-winning finishes in UFC history. With less than a minute to go, Edwards uncorked a head kick that sent Usman crashing to the canvas and began a new world order at 170 pounds. Edwards’ post-fight speech, including him repeatedly saying “Look at me now!” as well a now-iconic catchphrase, remains a capstone to one of the wildest moments in the sport’s history.

UFC 296 – Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington (December 16, 2023)