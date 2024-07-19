Leon Edwards Career Highlights

Free Fight
Leon “Rocky” Edwards not only gave us one of the most stunning moments in UFC history, but the welterweight champion has shown absolute mixed martial arts excellence since joining the promotion. From his sharp striking to his ever-improving grappling, Edwards embodies the spirit of MMA.
Learn more about Edwards’ career highlights, UFC record and standout fights that led him to this point.
- Edwards made his UFC debut on November 8, 2014, in Uberlandia, Brazil, where he faced Claudio Silva at UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Saint Preux.
- Through his career, Edwards collected two Performance of the Night bonuses
- “Rocky” has won 10 fights via decision, tied for 4th-most all-time in the welterweight division.
- Edwards is tied for the latest KO in UFC history when he finished Peter Sobotta with one second remaining. He is also the owner of the 3rd-fastest finish in welterweight history when he knocked out Seth Baczynski in eight seconds.
Edwards is the UFC welterweight champion. He obtained the belt in August 2022 when he knocked out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. He has since defended the belt twice (vs Usman, vs Covington).
Leon Edwards Fight Highlights
UFC 263 – Leon Edwards vs Nate Diaz (June 12, 2021)
Full Fight | Leon Edwards vs Nate Diaz
After extending his winning streak to eight fights following a decision win over Rafael Dos Anjos, Edwards saw his momentum evaporate for a variety of reasons. First his chance to headline a fight night in London opposite former champion Tyron Woodley was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A series of health issues, his own and those of potential opponents, kept Edwards from competing until he fought Belal Muhammad in March 2021, but that fight ended in a no contest following in accidental eye poke. That all led to Edwards’ fight with fan-favorite Nate Diaz in Glendale, Arizona. In a five-round co-main event, Edwards dominated Diaz until a late rally from Diaz brought the crowd to its feet in the final minute. However, it was Edwards who got his hand raised, as well as the co-sign from Stockton’s own.
UFC 278 – Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman (August 20, 2022)
More than six years after their initial encounter in which Kamaru Usman handed Edwards his most recent defeat, Edwards got his second crack at “The Nigerian Nightmare,” this time with gold on the line. After a strong first round, Edwards started to succumb to the longtime champion’s pressure, pace and grappling. However, after some inspirational words from his coach Dave Lovell entering the fifth round, Edwards mustered up one of the greatest come-from-behind and title-winning finishes in UFC history. With less than a minute to go, Edwards uncorked a head kick that sent Usman crashing to the canvas and began a new world order at 170 pounds. Edwards’ post-fight speech, including him repeatedly saying “Look at me now!” as well a now-iconic catchphrase, remains a capstone to one of the wildest moments in the sport’s history.
UFC 296 – Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington (December 16, 2023)
To say a fight with Colby Covington has bad blood is a redundant sentence, but that only puts part of Edwards’ defense against “Chaos” into perspective. After Edwards bested Usman for a second time at UFC 286, Covington was the natural next man up, and Edwards needed to put him away in order to cleanly turn the page on an era of dominance between the two. After Covington made a below-the-belt comment at the press conference, Edwards waited until the two walked to the Octagon to make his foe pay, and proceeded to dominate Covington for 25 minutes.
Leon Edwards’ UFC Record
UFC 296 (12/16/23) WIN Edwards won a five round unanimous decision over Colby Covington to retain his UFC welterweight title
UFC 286 (3/18/23) WIN Edwards won a five round majority decision over Kamaru Usman to retain his UFC welterweight title
UFC 278 (8/20/22) WIN Edwards knocked out Kamaru Usman at 4:04 of the fifth round to win the UFC welterweight title
UFC 263 (6/12/21) WIN Edwards won a five-round unanimous decision over Nate Diaz
UFC Fight Night (3/13/21) NO CONTEST Edwards’s bout with Belal Muhammad was ruled a no contest (accidental eye poke) at :18 of the second round
UFC on ESPN (7/20/19) WIN Edwards won a five round unanimous decision over Rafael Dos Anjos
UFC Fight Night (3/16/19) WIN Edwards won a three round split decision over Gunnar Nelson
UFC Fight Night (6/23/18) WIN Edwards won a five round unanimous decision over Donald Cerrone
UFC Fight Night (3/17/18) WIN Edwards stopped Peter Sobotta via strikes at 4:59 of the third round
UFC Fight Night (9/2/17) WIN Edwards won a three round unanimous decision over Bryan Barberena
UFC Fight Night (3/18/17) WIN Edwards won a three round unanimous decision over Vicente Luque
UFC 204 (10/8/16) WIN Edwards submitted Albert Tumenov via rear naked choke at 3:01 of the third round
UFC Fight Night (5/8/16) WIN Edwards won a three round unanimous decision over Dominic Waters
UFC on FOX (12/19/15) LOSS Edwards lost a three round unanimous decision to Kamaru Usman
UFC Fight Night (7/18/15) WIN Edwards won a three round unanimous decision over Pawel Pawlak
UFC Fight Night (4/11/15) WIN Edwards knocked out Seth Baczynski at :08 of the first round
UFC Fight Night (11/8/14) LOSS Edwards lost a three round split decision to Claudio Silva
Day Off | Leon Edwards
RAPID FIRE Q&A
What is Leon Edwards’ record?
- 22-3, 1 no contest
What is Leon Edwards’ age?
- 32 years old
What is Leon Edwards’ reach?
- 74 inches
Where is Leon Edwards from?
- Leon Edwards was born in Kingston, Jamaica, but fights out of Birmingham, England.
What weight class is Leon Edwards in?
- Leon Edwards fights in the welterweight division.
How many fights does Leon Edwards have in his career?
- Leon Edwards has 26 professional fights in his MMA career. His professional career started in 2011.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2, live from Co-Op Live in Manchester, England. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
