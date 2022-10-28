Leon Edwards Believes His Legacy Is Just Beginning

Leon Edwards of Jamaica lands a head kick to Kamaru Usman of Nigeria in the UFC welterweight championship fight during the UFC 278 event at Vivint Arena on August 20, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Although a champion enjoying the fruits of their labor can sometimes get dicey when it comes to getting back to work, it’s easy to feel otherwise about Edwards.

The 31-year-old had a notoriously slow rise up the welterweight rankings, including some particularly bad luck in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic first cancelled the London fight night he was set to headline. Then came a serious bout with COVID and a few cancelled bookings against Khamzat Chimaev before finally fighting Belal Muhammad in a bout that prematurely ended in a no contest due to an inadvertent eye poke. After beating Nate Diaz at UFC 263 to extend his unbeaten streak to 10 fights, he finally got his shot at Usman and made the most of it. That journey, and all the different detours he took, steeled him before he finally got his time in the spotlight.

“My rise was gradual,” he said. “It took a while to get there, so I've got used to it over time. I feel like this is how it was meant to be. For a long time, I've always said I was the best in the world.”