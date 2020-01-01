Lentz vs Allen To Meet At UFC Raleigh

In the UFC Fight Night main event, which airs live on ESPN+, it's a clash of welterweight contenders between Rafael Dos Anjos and Michael Chiesa.
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter: @TGerbasi
• Jan. 14, 2020
With Nad Narimani and Josh Emmett both forced to withdraw from their January 25 bouts in Raleigh, North Carolina, their opponents will now face each other at PNC Arena, as Nik Lentz will now take on Arnold Allen in a meeting of featherweight standouts.
