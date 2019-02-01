Lee Just Wants To Fight

“I cried a little,” Lee said. “I was very sad. Very disheartening, upsetting after putting in all that work and then not getting to fight.”

The former Invicta FC and Legacy Fighting Alliance flyweight champion won her UFC debut in May, a unanimous decision win over Veronica Macedo, and now finally has the chance for her second win in Phoenix. Matched up with Ashlee Evans-Smith, Lee is unconcerned about the difference in experience levels.

“Just because she’s had more fights than me in the UFC, it doesn’t mean she’s had more fights than me in general,” Lee said. “I’ve had a lot of fights as an amateur and as a pro. And for me, fighting in the UFC, it’s great, it’s amazing, it’s where everybody wants to go, but I don’t look at it as fighting on any other stage or any different stage. It doesn’t get in my head.”

“KGB” is laser-focused heading into this fight, and we caught up with her to ask her about having her fight in Milwaukee fall through, what she learned from her debut and her goals for the rest of 2019.