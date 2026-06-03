Lee Cutler | There’s No Place Like Home | Zuffa Boxing 07

Cutler is starting a new chapter in his career with Zuffa Boxing, where he’ll be stepping up to compete in a new weight class in front of a new international television and streaming audience. But he’ll be doing it in his beloved hometown of Bournemouth, England, and he couldn’t be happier.

Full Zuffa Boxing 07 Fight Card Preview

"It's just a fantastic place,” he grinned.

“It's a shame the weather's like this (it was raining at the time of the interview). This is the first summer show we've had down here that hasn't [had] unbelievable weather. You would actually think it was Miami or something when the weather's good. But here, if you looked out there, it's not looking good at the moment, but it's a good place. I love Bournemouth.”