Lee Cutler | There’s No Place Like Home | Zuffa Boxing 07

Newly signed middleweight Lee Cutler may be getting ready for a string of firsts this weekend, but one aspect of his Zuffa Boxing debut is very familiar indeed.
Cutler is starting a new chapter in his career with Zuffa Boxing, where he’ll be stepping up to compete in a new weight class in front of a new international television and streaming audience. But he’ll be doing it in his beloved hometown of Bournemouth, England, and he couldn’t be happier.
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"It's just a fantastic place,” he grinned.
“It's a shame the weather's like this (it was raining at the time of the interview). This is the first summer show we've had down here that hasn't [had] unbelievable weather. You would actually think it was Miami or something when the weather's good. But here, if you looked out there, it's not looking good at the moment, but it's a good place. I love Bournemouth.”
Bournemouth doesn’t just have great summer weather in its favor. It’s also home to a fervent boxing fanbase that has helped power both Cutler and his good friend and former cruiserweight champion Chris Billam-Smith to great things inside the ring. The chance to showcase that fan support almost excites Cutler as much as his own fight.
"[It's] so special," he said. "I can't wait to see all the support there for me and Chris on Saturday night, and it's going to be exciting.
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“I can't wait for you guys to see the atmosphere. Wait till you see Saturday night.
“The atmosphere, the energy when you walk out, it's really special. So, yeah, I can't wait for everyone else to experience that, as well.”
For some fighters, fighting at home can bring additional pressures. Constant requests for tickets or being pestered for event information can wear thin, especially if you haven’t assigned someone from your camp to act as a buffer. But Cutler wouldn’t have it any other way. He said that fighting in front of a passionate crowd at Bournemouth International Centre may appear to bring pressure, he’s experienced hometown support on a much bigger scale.
Cutler fought on the undercard of Billam-Smith’s world title-winning fight with Lawrence Okolie at Dean Court, the home of Premier League club AFC Bournemouth. But rather than shrink under the pressure, Cutler thrived, as he claimed a decision victory on the night.
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“I like my home comforts and stuff," he said. "I think it gets more out of me.
“Yeah, it's pressure being in Bournemouth. I think it was big pressure when we boxed at the stadium, so I’m sort of used to it now. I’m just looking forward to it.”
That fight took place back in May 2023, and Cutler has only fought three times since, once in 2023, once in 2024 and once in 2025. After seeing his career in danger of stagnating through inactivity, Cutler saw the chance to join Zuffa Boxing as the perfect opportunity to kick his career into high gear, and he’s excited for what lies ahead.
“I've had two years of very few fights, only one fight a year,” he said.
“It's just annoying being inactive. So that's what I want – it’s just activity now, and push on.”
The move has also given Cutler the chance to move on from a frustrating episode in his career. His last bout against former super welterweight world champion Sam Eggington ended in controversy when the fight was declared a technical decision win for Eggington after the bout was stopped on cuts. However, as Cutler explained, it’s a fight he still views as a win.
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"I don't see that fight as a loss,” he said.
“It was a technical decision where, if it was in America, you guys do the replays. Over here with the British Boxing Board [of Control], they don't go on replays.
“The referee on the night said it was a head clash, but you could clearly see from the TV cameras it was a punch. And at the moment of the punch, I think I had won the previous three rounds, and I was well in control of the fight. I lost the early rounds because Sam Eggington is a very tricky opponent, but he was wearing out, and I felt like he was on his way out at that time, and so did a lot of people when I got out of the ring.
“So, I was gutted, but as soon as I saw the backlash after the fight, and even the WBC ordered the rematch, and it never happened, so I can't dwell on that too much. Everything happens for a reason, because maybe if that rematch had happened, I would have been tied into a contract with someone else. So now I'm here with Zuffa, and I’m really excited.”
Joining Zuffa Boxing has also prompted a move up in weight, as Cutler departed super welterweight for a fresh chapter at middleweight. He said he’s already feeling the benefits of preparing to compete at 160 pounds instead of 154, and that despite not being the biggest middleweight on the card, he’s carrying the extra weight well as he prepares for weigh-in day.
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“Yeah, I’ve been able to be more fueled for sessions and stuff, which has been nice,” he said.
“I'm still in good nick. I've seen a couple of the middleweights that look a little bit weighty around the midsection. Considering I'm quite a short guy, I'm looking in good nick at the moment, and I look forward to showing everyone on the scales Friday.”
Cutler is also looking forward to showcasing his boxing skills on Saturday night, as he looks to make a strong first impression in his Zuffa Boxing debut when he takes on fellow Englishman Aaron Sutton.
“I haven't seen too much of him, to be honest," Cutlet said. "He looks awkward. I’ve seen little clips of him – I don’t like watching my opponents too much. He looks awkward, looks like he’s got a very good jab, he can box a bit, so it’s going to make for a good fight come Saturday night.”
It’s a chance for Cutler to introduce himself to an international audience, and he offered a quick breakdown of just why people should be in front of their screens when he steps through the ropes.
“I think I'm an exciting fighter. I'm a boxer-fighter,” he explained.
“When you watch me, I’ve had a few Fight of the Nights, I had one of the fights of the year when I last fought Stevie McKenna, who's also on the card. So, yeah, I believe I'm an exciting fighter to watch.”