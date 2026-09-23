Lee Cutler | Onwards And Upwards | Zuffa Boxing 11

Saturday night sees Cutler back in action on British soil, with London’s Copper Box Arena set to play host to the event. The former London 2012 Olympic Games venue has hosted several high-profile boxing events over the years, and Cutler is keen to deliver in a matchup he says should deliver an exciting bout for the fans.

“This is a tough fight, very tough fight,” he said. “I know I'm in for a tough night Saturday night, because he he comes for it –I won't have to go looking for him, that’s for sure. And yeah, it's just one of them. It's definitely a fan-friendly fight – make sure you tune in and watch.”

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Victory will see Cutler move up the middleweight ladder, where bigger fights are just around the corner. One potential matchup that he himself has suggested is a rematch with Ireland’s hard-hitting Stevie McKenna, who he defeated earlier in his career. But after he tried in vain to make the fight happen, Cutler has decided to move on and plans to be in bigger, better fights sooner rather than later.

“We signed to fight in Dublin, and he clearly turned that down. So yeah, on to bigger and better [things],” he said. “He's the one that's lost to me, so I don't need to chase him, do I? So yeah, just bigger and better fights. Get this one done Saturday night and move on.”