Lee Cutler | Onwards And Upwards | Zuffa Boxing 11

After claiming his first Zuffa Boxing victory on home soil in Bournemouth, middleweight contender Lee “Chaos” Cutler plans on adding another stoppage victory to his resumé when he returns to action at Zuffa Boxing 11.
Cutler takes on Louis Greene in a middleweight matchup at the Copper Box Arena on Saturday, September 26, as he looks to build on the early momentum he picked up from his Zuffa Boxing debut, where he stopped Aaron Sutton in the third round at the Bournemouth International Centre.
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While seeing “TKO-3” on the record suggests it was a good day at the office for Cutler, the Englishman admits to being a little frustrated with the way the finish played out on the night, with Sutton sustaining a dislocated shoulder that forced the fight to be stopped.
Cutler admitted the nature of the stoppage took a little of the shine off an otherwise superb first fight week as a Zuffa Boxing athlete.
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“Unbelievable fight week,” he said. “Zuffa really looks after the fighters. They put the fighters first, and yeah, it was great to come away with the victory. It was a little bit annoying how it came about, but I felt I was well on the way to getting him out of there anyway.”
With the arena packed, Cutler then had to find a vantage point backstage to watch his friend and fellow Bournemouth native Chris Billam-Smith in action in the night’s main event, as he faced Canada’s Ryan Rozicki in one of the fights of the year.
It was a somewhat unusual situation for Cutler, but he was happy to have seen his good friend produce one of the biggest performances of his career in their hometown.
“I managed to blag a room out the back to watch Chris in the main event,” he explained. “So it was a bit of a weird experience, because I’d just boxed and I'm watching my mate on TV live, and it didn't feel like it was happening, especially with the sort of fight that was going on. It was a weird, weird feeling.”
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Looking back at Cutler’s own fight, the fact that he felt comfortably in charge and ready to finish the fight through more spectacular means only served to leave him feeling a tad unfulfilled at the end of the night. After all, a punch to the shoulder to cause an injury isn’t quite as satisfying as a clean shot to the chin for a crowd-pleasing knockout.
“Oh, for sure,” he said. “It was a shot that did it anyway, but I would have preferred it to be a little bit more conclusive, and I felt I was getting to him anyway. It is what it is, and we look forward to Zuffa Boxing 11 now.”
Saturday night sees Cutler back in action on British soil, with London’s Copper Box Arena set to play host to the event. The former London 2012 Olympic Games venue has hosted several high-profile boxing events over the years, and Cutler is keen to deliver in a matchup he says should deliver an exciting bout for the fans.
“This is a tough fight, very tough fight,” he said. “I know I'm in for a tough night Saturday night, because he he comes for it –I won't have to go looking for him, that’s for sure. And yeah, it's just one of them. It's definitely a fan-friendly fight – make sure you tune in and watch.”
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Victory will see Cutler move up the middleweight ladder, where bigger fights are just around the corner. One potential matchup that he himself has suggested is a rematch with Ireland’s hard-hitting Stevie McKenna, who he defeated earlier in his career. But after he tried in vain to make the fight happen, Cutler has decided to move on and plans to be in bigger, better fights sooner rather than later.
“We signed to fight in Dublin, and he clearly turned that down. So yeah, on to bigger and better [things],” he said. “He's the one that's lost to me, so I don't need to chase him, do I? So yeah, just bigger and better fights. Get this one done Saturday night and move on.”
Saturday’s matchup against “The Medway Mauler” promises action aplenty, and Cutler knows that bigger things are waiting for him on the other side of a win on Saturday night.
The best way to get there would be for him to claim the highlight-reel finish he was denied last time out. But he said he’ll take whatever the fight gives him as he looks to secure professional victory number 17.
“For sure, we're always looking for that highlight reel,” he said.
“Whether it comes or not. I'm just looking at getting the victory and moving on, and progressing my career.”