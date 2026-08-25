Lawrence Lui: ‘I Belong Here’

For New Zealand’s Lawrence Lui, UFC Fight Night: Nurmagomedov vs Song offers the start of a new chapter, but as he prepares for his UFC debut, everything feels reassuringly familiar.
Lui blasted his way into the Road to UFC finals with a second-round TKO victory over Nghiem Van Y in Shanghai a year ago. Then, at UFC 325 in Sydney, he punched his ticket to the big time with a hard-won split-decision victory over Sulangrangbo in the tournament finale.
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It means that now, as he heads into his official UFC debut, he’s well aware of how it feels to be a part of a big-arena UFC event.
“It's not really my first fight week,” he told UFC.com. “Last year, when we were in Shanghai, was the same. I was in Road to UFC, and I was in the Sydney fight, earlier this year, for that fight week... [It] feels kind of familiar, and at the same time, it feels kind of new. Like it's a new place, a new hotel, and a new experience.”
There will be another small difference this weekend, too. When he fought at UFC 325, his gloves were the plain black of a fighter still working to earn his contract.
This time around, they will be adorned with the most famous three letters in combat sports –UFC– when he steps into the Octagon to take on fellow UFC debutant Hector Santiago in Shanghai.
He earned the gloves through his three consecutive victories in the Road to UFC tournament, which he said has really helped his confidence that he is worthy of his place on the big stage.
“I think that just gave me a bit more confidence,” he admitted. “It confirmed to me that I belong here.”
Lui arrives for his official UFC debut with a career record of 8-1, with the last three coming in nine months in Road to UFC competition. Prior to that, he had fought on the regional scene with the likes of New Zealand fight promotion Shuriken Fight Series and Australian organization Eternal MMA.
That grounding helped sharpen his skills and deliver the performances that earned him a shot on Road to UFC. Nine months and three wins later, he was officially a UFC fighter. His victory over Sulangrangbo at UFC 325 was effectively a dress rehearsal for his UFC debut, and he was happy to have produced the performance he did in a whirlwind of a fight.
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“Oh, that was a pretty tough fighter,” he recalled. “He was pretty quick. What I got away [from that fight] was I can still pull the wind out of my arse when I need it!”
Lui admitted that nothing much has changed for him since earning his UFC contract. “Just my job title’s changed a little bit,” as he continues to put the work in with his team at the acclaimed City Kickboxing gym in Auckland, New Zealand.
Being a part of that gym, and among such a talented array of fighters and coaches, has been a huge benefit to Lui, who said it’s hugely beneficial not only to get their coaching and expertise, but to see the paths his contemporaries from the gym have already taken to the top of the UFC.
“It’s so important,” he said.“Having the UFC fighters come before me, having them blaze the trail, following their footsteps, and all the future UFC fighters who are coming over, and the current ones, I'm just blessed to be able to train there... I think it's the culture, not just the gym culture, but the training culture and like how they approach fighting.”
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It’s the latest chance for Lui to showcase his skills, and the man who described himself as “someone who likes to bang when he needs to,” said he’s looking forward to the challenge when he takes on Santiago, who caught the attention of the UFC’s matchmakers with a one-punch knockout on the inaugural show of UFC lightweight contender Renato Moicano’s fight promotion, Money Moicano MMA.
“He likes to come forward, he likes to box, and I think it will be a tough fight,” said Lui. “And I plan to win!”