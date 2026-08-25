Lawrence Lui: ‘I Belong Here’

Lui blasted his way into the Road to UFC finals with a second-round TKO victory over Nghiem Van Y in Shanghai a year ago. Then, at UFC 325 in Sydney, he punched his ticket to the big time with a hard-won split-decision victory over Sulangrangbo in the tournament finale.

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It means that now, as he heads into his official UFC debut, he’s well aware of how it feels to be a part of a big-arena UFC event.

“It's not really my first fight week,” he told UFC.com. “Last year, when we were in Shanghai, was the same. I was in Road to UFC, and I was in the Sydney fight, earlier this year, for that fight week... [It] feels kind of familiar, and at the same time, it feels kind of new. Like it's a new place, a new hotel, and a new experience.”