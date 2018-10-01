Lawler: Respect The Ruthless

“I just try to be a nice guy,” Lawler offers.

“I mean obviously my fighting style is not very nice,” he laughs. “But I just treat people with respect, and when the time comes I will go out and try to beat somebody up and knock somebody out. But I try to show my opponents respect, the sport respect, and everyone around respect.”

Over a 40-fight professional career, that focus on respect has earned Lawler a reputation for being one of the guys who has done things the right way: a fighter who doesn’t get dragged into petulant spats and showmanship, but instead lets his fists do all the talking.

To see how this approach has rubbed off on a younger generation of fighters, one need look no further than the main event of the UFC 235 card where Lawler will face Askren.