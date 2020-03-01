The Lauzon Chronicles: Part I – A Memorable Introduction

“At first, I thought it was a joke,” Lauzon said. “I didn't think it was real. We had literally been talking the week before about fighting different people and how would you fight this person or that person, because I've always been into the mental aspect of it and the strategy part. I was talking with Chris and he said, 'How would you fight Jens Pulver?' I said that's a nightmare stylistic matchup for me. He's got really good boxing, really good standup, really good wrestling. It would be tough for me to take him down. Five days later, Chris is like, 'Hey, the UFC called, you want to fight Jens Pulver?' I didn't believe him.”

Eventually, Palmquist convinced Lauzon that it was real, and the soon to be 22-year-old knew what he was up against.

“Oh yeah, I fully knew exactly what was going on,” he said. “The way the fight game is, someone wins, someone loses. So someone's star shines a little bit brighter and someone's dims a little bit. That's the nature of it and it's just the way it goes.”

Lauzon had seen both ends of the win-loss equation, and while he hated to lose, he knew it was part of the game and that the sun would still rise the next morning. So not surprisingly, he took the fight. The only problem was, fighting was not his sole gig at the time. In fact, it was only a small part of his daily routine, despite the 16 pro fights under his belt.