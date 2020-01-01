Lauren Murphy’s Toughness Stands Above The Rest

That sort of toughness isn’t something she discovered in the Octagon. Rather, she carried it with her into the MMA world.

“When I was a kid, people would always comment on how tough I was, how strong I was, the way I carried myself,” Murphy said. “I remember a lot of times, boys challenging me to fight. Girls were scared of me even though I had never even been in a fight as a kid. For me, toughness is a mentality, it’s an attitude and it’s a physical trait. I can get hit pretty hard and keep on going. It’s physical, and it’s mental, and it’s emotional. I am just tough as f***.”

As a kid, though, growing up with an aura of toughness and attitude came with its uniquely embarrassing moments.

“My f***ing fifth grade teacher, when we did Tom Sawyer for a school play, she tasked me with the part of the bully that beats up Tom Sawyer, a little boy,” Murphy said. “I went home crying because I didn’t want to be a boy. I wanted to play the part of a f***ing girl. In fifth grade, that’s embarrassing. My mom said, ‘Well, go talk to the teacher.’ I did, and I said, ‘Why did you task me in this part of Alfred, this boy that beats up Tom Sawyer?’ The teacher flat-out looked at me and said, ‘You’re just tough. The way you carry yourself and the way you walk around, you’re tough. You’re an Alfred, sorry.’ I was like, ‘God dammit,’ but that kind of made me feel better.”

In mixed martial arts, though, things “just clicked” for Murphy. It wasn’t long before she knew this was the career path for her, and it didn’t take much time for people to take note of her resilience, as well.

Toughness mixed with confidence makes for a dangerous fighter, and that’s where Murphy finds herself now. Although her No. 1 contender fight fell through with Calvillo’s withdrawal, this is her opportunity to make a statement and add to her resume. Another win, and she might have the most robust case to challenge Shevchenko in the flyweight division. She’s well aware of the opportunity still in front of her and is keen on making the most of her chance on Fight Island.

“I’m going to keep fighting whoever they (the UFC) put in front of me and, eventually, I’m going to convince them that I am the number one contender.”