Lauren Murphy Proud Of All She Has Earned

“It’s not the weirdest, really,” she explains. “In Alaska I went to a fight that a bunch of my teammates were on. For one thing, it was PRIDE rules, which was insane. It was in a ring, which was crazy. It was MMA and boxing matches on the same card. Everybody warmed up in a barn and then went and fought in this tent…it was crazy.”

Ok, that is objectively crazy. Taken comparatively, meeting Roxanne Modafferi without spectators on this Saturday’s Fight Night: Blaydes vs Volkov prelims would have a hard time making the cut.

Noting the spacious and comfortable confines of her Vegas hotel room, it feels far from an inconvenience.

“I’m really enjoying the novelty of it and having our own private workout rooms and stuff like that.”