Lauren Murphy: ‘It’s My Time’

In UFC 266’s co-main event, Murphy fell short, but after sharing the cage for 19 minutes with the flyweight division’s all-time best, she realized she needed a change of scenery to evolve into a championship level fighter.

After the loss, Murphy went home and reassessed her training regime, and figured out the best plan to help her progress and move forward in her career. Her first step was packing up and moving camps to Denver, Colorado.

“I have a team now that looks after my health,” Murphy said. “I have a really good nutritionist and endocrinologist who helped me recover from some serious health issues I had, and she’s been a huge part of my success.

“I started training with new coaches based out here in Denver and they hold me to a very high standard and hold me accountable. You can’t have coaches around you that are just trying to be your friend, trying to be your dad or something like that. You need coaches that will be kind of hard on you and not afraid to tell you when you’ve f****** up.”