Lauren Murphy: 'I'm Really Proud Of My Career'

“I know it always feels like that after you win,” she said. “It’s the hardest thing. But no, I really just want to come back and give my best effort. I want to have that feeling that I came in, I gave my best effort and I ended my fight career on my terms. I started it on my terms, I've lived it on my terms and I'm ending it on my terms. I have two fights left on my contract and I've always known I want to retire as a UFC fighter. I don't want to go fight anywhere else. I don't want to go backwards. I've always known that I want to end my career as a UFC fighter. That's where the best fighters in the world are. It's the best organization in the world. I've been in the top 10 forever, I've fought anybody who's anybody in the sport and I'm really proud of my career. And I just want to leave it on that note.”

And in true Jordan Belfort / Wolf of Wall Street fashion, she’s not leaving the sport. She may not be in the Octagon on fight night, but we’re not getting rid of “Lucky Lauren” anytime soon. And that’s a good thing.

“I’m still going to be involved in the sport,” she said. “I'm still going to work out with the fighters. I'm still going to come give sparring rounds to people that need 'em. I am not going to be out of the gym and just gone. Maybe it's my last fight, but it's not the last time that I'm going to diet. It's not the last time that I'm going to spar. It's not the last time I'm going to see these people. And hopefully I'll be accompanying other fighters to fight week and still be going through this process, but just on the other side of the cage. So I'm looking forward to sharing my experience with up-and-coming fighters and giving everything I have to that end.”

Diet? Still?