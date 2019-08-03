Lauren Murphy Eyeing Another Finish In Houston

It’s a deadly combination, Murphy’s toughness coupled with her work with Gracie Barra Katy, Main Street Muay Thai and Renzo Gracie Houston. We almost forgot the happiness part of the equation, but will being so content with life outside the Octagon dull her edge inside it? She admits that’s a valid point.

“For a long time, especially earlier in my career, I was a mess,” Murphy said. “I was just getting sober and my life was not like what it is today. It was really hard. I remember not having a license and having to ride my bike to practice. I always had to be in court to take care of some charge or ticket, I was always in trouble, and I was a wreck. I was really, really broke and I was living by a shoestring. I just didn't have a lot going for me when I started fighting. And I think in some ways, being uncomfortable like that does lend itself to making you tougher. When you have to live uncomfortable, it does make you tougher and you go in there a little bit grittier and you're willing to put up with less s**t and you have to fight harder because you've been fighting harder outside of the ring.”

She pauses, then continues.

“That being said, I'm so happy right now that I wouldn't go back to those days and I've earned my happiness and I wouldn't give it back for anything. I've learned how to compete well no matter what's going on outside, so that means happy or sad, in trouble or out of trouble, comfortable or not, I've learned to compete well despite being comfortable.”

That’s bad news for the flyweight division, but Murphy isn’t trash talking, calling out people or making noise for the sake of making noise. Ask her who’s going to get more cheers on Saturday, the Texas native (Lee) or the Houston newcomer (Murphy), and she’s just hoping the fans at Toyota Center get a fight.

“Hopefully, we'll both knock the crowd off their feet,” Murphy said. “I really hope it's a fight the crowd gets into.”

Murphy knows she will do her part.

“I know this is where I'm supposed to be,” she said. “I'm supposed to be here, and that doesn't necessarily mean that I know that I'm gonna win or anything like that, but I know that this is what I'm supposed to be doing right now. So as long as I know that this is what I'm supposed to be doing and where I'm supposed to be, it really frees me up to just go out and have a great performance.”

So what’s the secret?

“When I was debating whether or not to leave the (MMA) Lab and move to Houston, it was a really big change for us,” Murphy said. “And somebody told me you need to go wherever makes your tummy feel good. And it made so much sense to me that as soon as I got to Houston and I started working with these coaches and I became a part of this camp. I felt like I could finally relax.”

