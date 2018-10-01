Lauren Mueller: Dark Horse To Princess Tiger

UFC: How has your camp been? How do you feel?

LM: My camp was great. I got the call about six weeks ago so I’ve had a full camp I feel strong and healthy. I’m excited to be here and excited to fight.

UFC: Is there anything different you did during this camp? How have you added to your game?

LM: One thing that I’m really excited about is that I have gained a new strength in terms of being aggressive right out of the gate. What I’ve noticed in my previous fights is that I tend to play off my opponent a little bit, like I wait for where they are at then I go one step above them. So I haven’t been really been showing my full potential and being as dominant as I am. This fight I really look forward to having a dominant win, going out being aggressive and showing a whole different side of me.

UFC: What do you consider a dominant win?

LM: A quick finish, submission or knockout. I know I’m going to get one of those so I’m pretty excited.