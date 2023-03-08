Laura Sanko's Journey To History | Breaking Barriers

To this day, Sanko still has the voice message saved on her phone from Anik. And now, she is the one paving the way for people to reach out to her for advice and follow in her footsteps. On February 4, Sanko became the first woman to make her color commentary debut in the UFC’s modern era. It is a historic accomplishment that she never could’ve dreamed coming true.

UFC's 30th Anniversary | Breaking Barriers

“Even ten years ago, I would not have imagined being in the position that I am in today,” Sanko said. “Ten years ago, which would have been 2013, I was making my pro (MMA) debut and I imagined that was going to be my future; never would I have imagined that I could have gotten to this point. At the same time, when I look back, I can see the love of MMA, in particular, just carries through, because I started covering the sport in 2010. I think that's something that not a lot of people know about me. I started covering live fights back when I was still an amateur (fighter). The desire was there. I just never knew I would end up on camera.”

Growing up, Sanko never had one particular career aspiration in mind. However, she has always been a very driven person, and growing up with a brother four years older than her, she always had a competitive drive, wanting to prove that she can hang with the older boys. It’s a trait that has stuck with her throughout her life.