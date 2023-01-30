 Skip to main content
Laura Sanko is seen presenting a feature during the UFC 264 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

Laura Sanko To Make Color Commentary Debut At UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac

Sanko Will Make Her Official UFC Color Commentary Debut On February 4
Jan. 30, 2023

UFC today announced that veteran analyst, Octagon side reporter and Dana White’s Contender Series commentator Laura Sanko will be making her official UFC color commentary debut on February 4, 2023, for UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEWIS vs SPIVAC.

“Taking the next step to join the UFC commentary team has been a goal of mine since I began my broadcast career,” Laura Sanko said. “It is an honor to walk in the footprint of Kathy Long 30 years after her appearance on UFC 1. I consider it a true privilege to be part of the team that is a voice to our incredible fans, communicating the fighting art of each man and woman who steps inside the UFC Octagon.”

Sanko first appeared in the UFC as a backstage reporter for UFC on Fox in 2016 before joining the inaugural season of Dana White’s Contender Series in the same role in 2017. Since then, she has worked her way to become an analyst and reporter for UFC on ESPN, as well as one of the main commentators for Dana White’s Contender Series. Sanko will be the first female color commentator to call an official UFC broadcast in the Zuffa era.

“I can’t think of anyone better to be the first female color commentator for the modern UFC era than Laura,” UFC President Dana White said. “She has worked incredibly hard to prove herself and get to this position and I couldn’t be prouder to have her calling the action.”

“Laura brings passion, enthusiasm and an undeniable work ethic to all of her roles with the UFC,” UFC Vice President & Coordinating Producer Zach Candito said. “There is no doubt she’ll do the same in this elevated opportunity as the first-ever female color commentator at the UFC during the Zuffa era.  We are thrilled to add her to our talented stable of commentators and her expert analysis promises to be a great addition to UFC broadcasts moving forward.”

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 4, 2023. Prelims start at 10pm ET/7pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 1am ET/10pm PT. 

