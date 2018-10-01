Latifi: "It's Going To Be A War"

“It was devastating,” Latifi said of missing out on the opportunity to face Oezdemir in June. “It was a very hard blow after putting in all those months of training camp and fighting in my hometown, so I was devastated.

“It was very, very hard, but it was the right decision.”

The last-minute cancellation also meant that it would be a few more weeks before Latifi would be able to fully move on from his final appearance of 2018 — a unanimous decision loss to Corey Anderson that felt all too familiar for those who have paid attention to the compact powerhouse’s career inside the UFC cage.

Latifi followed up his quality win over Australian prospect Tyson Pedro at UFC 215 with a first-round submission win over Ovince Saint Preux five months later on the February UFC on FOX event in Orlando, Florida, trapping the former interim title challenger in a nasty guillotine choke that put “The Sledgehammer” on the brink of contention.

All he needed was one big win and he would elevate himself from contender to genuine title threat. But after starting quickly and winning the opening round against Anderson, Latifi dropped the second and third to land on the wrong side of the results; the third time in his UFC career that he’s been turned back when trying to take the next step forward in his progression up the light heavyweight ladder.

“I’ve put that in the past and focused on my next fight, coming back as a contender and trying to evolve as a fighter, always getting better,” Latifi said of the loss to Anderson. “My focus is always with a positive mind, trying to evolve.

“I need to just take the fight where I want it from the start and dominate the entire fight,” he added when asked what he needs to do in order to clear the troublesome hurdle that has thrice prevented him from pushing into the upper echelon of competitors in the wide open 205-pound ranks.