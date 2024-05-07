Last Time In St. Louis

UFC Foundation
This weekend, the UFC returns to St. Louis, Missouri for the first time since 2014. The action-packed event is headlined by heavyweight hitters Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis and Rodrigo Nascimento. The co-main event features surging welterweight contender and St. Louis’ own Joaquin Buckley taking on forty-plus fight veteran Nursulton Ruziboev.
With a more than six-year gap between UFC events in St. Louis, local fight fans can’t wait to see action go down at The Enterprise on Saturday. Let’s take a look back at UFC Fight Night: Stephens vs Choi as we prepare for great fights from the land of toasted raviolis and music by Nelly.
UFC Fight Night: Stephens vs Choi
Darren Elkins Pulls Off The Comeback vs Michael Johnson
Darren Elkins vs Michael Johnson | Full Fight
Hometown hero Michael Johnson came out on fire against Darren Elkins, dropping “The Damage” multiple times. But Elkins wouldn’t go away, and just like we’ve seen for years, Elkins creeped his way back into the fight after walking through adversity and delivered another trademark performance. Elkins found a takedown early in the second round and submitted Johnson with a rear naked choke – it was one of the biggest wins of Elkins’ UFC career and established him as one of the top featherweight contenders.
Kamaru Usman Maintains His Winning Ways
Kamaru Usman vs Emil Meek | Full Fight
Back in 2014, Kamaru Usman felt like the boogeyman at welterweight. He was ranked No. 11 at 170 pounds before his St. Louis fight with Emil Meek and he delivered a statement win, dominating from start to finish and preventing Meek from getting any sort of offense started. The win made it seven in a row for Usman and was an important fight in getting him into the spotlight and eventually to the top of the welterweight division.
Jessica-Rose Clark Outduels Paige VanZant
Jessica-Rose Clark vs Paige VanZant | Full Fight
Flyweights Jessica-Rose Clark and Paige VanZant collided in the co-main event, with JRC putting together a well-rounded attack that proved to be too much for VanZant. In the first round, JRC locked up a tight triangle choke, which PVZ told her corner between rounds had broken her arm. She didn’t stop fighting back in the final ten minutes, but JRC simply was one step ahead in most of their exchanges on the way to the unanimous decision victory.
Jeremy Stephens Drops The Hammer On Dooho Choi
Jeremy Stephens vs Dooho Choi | Full Fight
Featherweight brawlers Jeremy Stephens and Dooho Choi were tasked with entertaining the masses as the fighters on the marquee, and they did exactly that. The two threw caution to the wind, each looking to find a home run shot that would have made Albert Pujols proud. In the second round, Stephens landed an Earth-shattering strike that took Choi out.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Nascimento, live from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Prelims start 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
