Last Time In Singapore | UFC 30th Anniversary

Two welterweight bouts opened up the main card in style.

Jack Della Maddalena went directly after Ramazan Emeev, looking to use his pressure and power to bring his opponent down. Della Maddalena landed power shots right at the midpoint of the first round to put a stop to the fight and showcase that he’s ready to compete with the 170-pound top 15.

Next up was a high-octane bout between veteran Jake Matthews and Portugal’s André Fialho. Fight fans have seen Matthews grow up in the Octagon and he delivered one of his finest performances to date against Fialho. He stood in the pocket and exchanged with Fialho until Fialho was beaten at his own game. It was a brilliant finish that prompted Matthews to shrug in celebration.

What a way to kick off the PPV card.

Zhang Weili Is Ridiculous