Last Time In Singapore | UFC 30th Anniversary

UFC’s Last Trip To Singapore Was Epic! Take A Look Back At What Happened At UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka
This weekend, the Octagon returns to Singapore for the first time since UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka last June. The event features former featherweight champion Max Holloway and “The Korean Zombie” in the main event, while light heavyweight contenders Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann face one another in the co-main event.
There are other big fights going down at Singapore Indoor Stadium, as Giga Chikadze will battle Alex Caceres in a ranked featherweight clash and flyweights Erin Blanchfield and Taila Santos compete to punch their ticket to a title shot.
Let’s look back at UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka as we prepare for another amazing night of fights from beautiful Singapore.
UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka
Welterweights Go Off To Open The Main Card
Two welterweight bouts opened up the main card in style.
Jack Della Maddalena went directly after Ramazan Emeev, looking to use his pressure and power to bring his opponent down. Della Maddalena landed power shots right at the midpoint of the first round to put a stop to the fight and showcase that he’s ready to compete with the 170-pound top 15.
Next up was a high-octane bout between veteran Jake Matthews and Portugal’s André Fialho. Fight fans have seen Matthews grow up in the Octagon and he delivered one of his finest performances to date against Fialho. He stood in the pocket and exchanged with Fialho until Fialho was beaten at his own game. It was a brilliant finish that prompted Matthews to shrug in celebration.
What a way to kick off the PPV card.
Zhang Weili Is Ridiculous
All of fight week the talk was centered on Zhang Weili and Joanna Jędrzejczyk’s epic first fight in 2020 – and rightfully so. That fight will go down as one of the best fights to ever take place in the Octagon.
But this time around, Zhang had other plans. She came out looking to implement more of her full game against Jędrzjczyk, which included grappling, and spinning attacks. “Magnum” landed a beautiful spinning backfist in the second round that dropped Jędrzjczyk face first to the canvas. It was a jaw-dropping way for their second bout to end, but it was perfect for Zhang, who needed to get back in the win column.
Championship Controversy
Up until UFC 275, flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko had looked unbeatable.
That didn’t stop Taila Santos from delivering one-heck of an effort to dethrone “Bullet.” The two went all 25 minutes, with each having big moments and Shevchenko picking it up in the championship rounds. The judges scored the contest a split decision: 48-47 and 49-46 for Shevchenko and 48-47 for Santos.
It was a very close fight, and the decision could have likely gone either way. What was important in this fight is that Santos’ stock only went up and it increased the intrigue for a potential rematch. And for Shevchenko, it proved that even when things get tough, she could still dig deep to get a victory.
Jiri Prochazka And Glover Teixeira Deliver A Fight Of The Year Thriller
Every minute of the light heavyweight title fight between Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira felt like a rollercoaster.
Prochazka would be in control and then Teixeira would land a crazy strike. Teixeira would be in control, then Prochazka would flip the position. Back and forth they went for nearly the entire fight. Bloodied and exhausted with less than a minute to go, Prochazka was able to get to a dominant position and sink in a rear-naked choke with just 28 seconds left.
It was a stunning finish to an all-time great slugfest. Had it gone to the judges’ scorecards, it’s likely that Teixeira would have retained his light heavyweight belt, but Prochazka’s will to seek and get the finish took the belt from the Brazilian. It was an epic fight that had everyone losing their minds.
UFC 275: Teixeira vs Procházka took place on Saturday, June 11, 2022, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!
