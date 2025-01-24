Last Time in Saudi Arabia

Whittaker made a statement in his fight against Aliskerov, locking in the win in less than two minutes.



No one does it quite like “The Reaper,” and he made that clear when the Octagon door shut behind him. It was his first finish since 2017, and it was a good one. The former middleweight champion left the judges out of it this time as he landed a one-two, followed by a right that immediately sent Aliskerov down, and as Whittaker followed up with an uppercut, the fight was called to a halt.



UFC’s first time in The Kingdom did not disappoint, and middleweights once again have a chance to steal the show when they step in the Octagon again next Saturday inside anb Arena.