Last Time In Paris | UFC 30th Anniversary

This weekend, the Octagon returns to Paris for the second time, as heavyweights Ciryl Gane and Serghei Spivac are set to battle at the Accor Arena on September 2. Also competing on the card is standout French contender Manon Fiorot and former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas.
It’s important to note that this year’s card was built off the success of last year’s event. It was truly a special night that featured iconic moments that French MMA fans will never forget.
Let’s look back at UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa as we prepare for another amazing night of fights in “The City Of Light.”
UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa
French Frenzy
The sold-out Accor Arena had been waiting for the UFC to come to town and the crowd was into the fights from the first prelim bout. It certainly helped that France’s own showed up in a big way.
Benoit Saint-Denis, the veteran of the French Special Forces SAS, delivered his movie moment, getting an epic knockout that sent everyone into a frenzy. From there, things only went up, as Fares Ziam, William Gomis, and Nassourdine Imavov all delivered victories for the French.
Gomis’ performance was particularly impressive, as the Ares FC alum took his fight with Jarno Errens on short notice and then put on a brilliant show. The same could be said for Imavov, whose high-octane bout with Joaquin Buckley came with plenty of heat behind it. Imavov got the better of Buckley and fans got 15 minutes of pure entertainment.
“The Reaper” Shuts Down Marvin Vettori
Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker looked incredible in his unanimous decision win over Marvin Vettori.
Whittaker always seemed to be one step ahead of Vettori as he showcased why he continues to be one of the best middleweights on the planet.
Ciryl Gane Shines In His Main Event Moment
Any time the Octagon is going to a place for the first time there is plenty of excitement heading into the event. There’s even more anticipation when the event is headlined by someone from that country or region – and that was the case with Ciryl Gane headlining Paris’ first UFC event.
The former interim heavyweight champion was a true superstar all week. He had tons of media obligations and handled everything with grace, and then on fight night he and his counterpart Tai Tuivasa put on a show that had the entire MMA world talking.
One of the more viral moments from their main event didn’t have anything to do with the fight itself. It was all about the crowd. During the second round, both Gane and Tuivasa had to stop fighting for a moment just to appreciate the more than 15,000 fans serenading them with the French national anthem. It was a massive moment for MMA in France and proves that France will be a great destination for the UFC going forward.
In the fight itself, Gane and Tuivasa stood toe-to-toe and put on a real scrap that featured big moments for both fighters. Gane was hurt at one point but was able to recover and turn the tables on “Bam Bam.” He would go on to knock Tuivasa out in thrilling fashion and celebrate the victory with all his people. It was truly a special moment.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac, live from the Accor Arena in Paris, France. Prelims start at a special time 12pm ET/9 am PT, while the main card kicks off at 3pm ET/12pm PT.
