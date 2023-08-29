Last Time In Paris | UFC 30th Anniversary

Any time the Octagon is going to a place for the first time there is plenty of excitement heading into the event. There’s even more anticipation when the event is headlined by someone from that country or region – and that was the case with Ciryl Gane headlining Paris’ first UFC event.

The former interim heavyweight champion was a true superstar all week. He had tons of media obligations and handled everything with grace, and then on fight night he and his counterpart Tai Tuivasa put on a show that had the entire MMA world talking.

MORE GANE: View Gane's Athlete Profile | Watch Ciryl Gane vs Tai Tuivasa | Check Out What's Happening In The Heavyweight Division

One of the more viral moments from their main event didn’t have anything to do with the fight itself. It was all about the crowd. During the second round, both Gane and Tuivasa had to stop fighting for a moment just to appreciate the more than 15,000 fans serenading them with the French national anthem. It was a massive moment for MMA in France and proves that France will be a great destination for the UFC going forward.

In the fight itself, Gane and Tuivasa stood toe-to-toe and put on a real scrap that featured big moments for both fighters. Gane was hurt at one point but was able to recover and turn the tables on “Bam Bam.” He would go on to knock Tuivasa out in thrilling fashion and celebrate the victory with all his people. It was truly a special moment.