Last Time In Paris

In each of the UFC events held in Paris so far, there has been a Frenchman in the main event. That continued last year when France’s own Benoît Saint Denis took on surging Brazilian Renato Moicano. Heading into the fight, Moicano was on a three-fight win streak, with two of those ending by submission. On the other hand, Saint Denis was hungry to bounce back from his loss to Dustin Poirier earlier that year.

Despite the crowd in favor of “God of War,” it was all domination for Moicano. There was no waiting between the two men, as both exchanged early, but the Brazilian was able to get Saint Denis down to the canvas within the first minute of action. Halfway through the first round, Moicano started to land some damage that cut Saint Denis open. The dominant power on the ground continued for Moicano throughout the rest of the first round and when Saint Denis went back to his corner, he was busted up.

The Frenchman had his moments in the second round, but the damage that Moicano had done was too much, and the doctor came in after 10 minutes of action and put an end to the contest. It wasn’t the ending that the French fans wanted to see, but for Moicano, it marked his fourth win in a row and was another showing of the threat he possesses at 155 pounds.

