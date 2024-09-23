Last Time In Paris

The fight marked Gane’s first since his loss to heavyweight champion Jon Jones, and he got back in the win column in a big way. It was an overall dominant performance for Gane, who got off to a quick start against Spivac, finding the perfect shots. That continued into the second round, as “Bon Gamin” picked up the pressure and earned the second-round TKO victory over “The Polar Bear,” ending the night with France on top.

Saint Denis Continues To Make A Name For Himself

“God of War” extended his win streak to four with an impressive showing over Thiago Moises.

FREE FIGHT: Moicano vs Turner | Imavov vs Cannonier | Allen vs Curtis 2

The 27-year-old showed that he is one of the many athletes from France to keep an eye on, as he stopped Moises in the second round. In the first round, Saint Denis got started early, throwing heavy kicks to the body. Moises wasn’t able to find a way to stop Saint Denis, who proved to be too much with his size and strength.