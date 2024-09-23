Last Time In Paris

Announcements
Last year marked the Octagon’s second time in Paris, France, with a heavyweight matchup that saw Frenchman Ciryl Gane take on Serghei Spivac. The French crowd once again witnessed an incredible card from start to finish.
Order UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr.
This Saturday, UFC returns to “The City Of Light” with a Top 15 lightweight showdown that is sure to produce fireworks, as Brazil’s Renato Moicano takes on France’s Benoît Saint Denis.
France’s Own Ciryl Gane Shines Again
It was a historic night when UFC made its first appearance in France back in 2022. Ciryl Gane stopped Tai Tuivasa in the third round in an exciting main event, and sometimes it’s hard to replicate those incredible moments, but last year, Gane was once again offered the spot atop the marquee to face Spivac, and he once again did not disappoint.
The fight marked Gane’s first since his loss to heavyweight champion Jon Jones, and he got back in the win column in a big way. It was an overall dominant performance for Gane, who got off to a quick start against Spivac, finding the perfect shots. That continued into the second round, as “Bon Gamin” picked up the pressure and earned the second-round TKO victory over “The Polar Bear,” ending the night with France on top.
Saint Denis Continues To Make A Name For Himself
“God of War” extended his win streak to four with an impressive showing over Thiago Moises.
FREE FIGHT: Moicano vs Turner | Imavov vs Cannonier | Allen vs Curtis 2
The 27-year-old showed that he is one of the many athletes from France to keep an eye on, as he stopped Moises in the second round. In the first round, Saint Denis got started early, throwing heavy kicks to the body. Moises wasn’t able to find a way to stop Saint Denis, who proved to be too much with his size and strength.
Full Fight | Benoît Saint Denis vs Thiago Moisés
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Full Fight | Benoît Saint Denis vs Thiago Moisés
/
Denis, who proved to be too much with his size and strength.
Saint Denis gets his first UFC main event Saturday night against another Brazilian, Moicano, as he looks to bounce back from his loss to Dustin Poirier earlier this year.
“The Last Pirate” Makes His Debut
Morgan Charriere did not mess around in his UFC debut. A statement was made, and the crowd erupted as the 27-year-old featherweight knocked out Manolo Zecchini in the first round. The key to success that night were his kicks, as he landed one that hurt Zecchini badly. Once he realized that he was hurt, Charriere followed up with another kick to the body that sent him down, followed by another one that ultimately ended the fight.
A new rising star had been made with Charriere’s win, and French MMA had another incredible night in Paris.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Saint Denis, live from Accor Arena in Paris, France on September 28, 2024. Prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 3pm ET/12pm PT.
Tags
Undefeated Champion Callum Walsh Returns To Ireland To…
Podcast