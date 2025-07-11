Last Time in New Orleans

Following a successful return to lightweight, Dustin Poirier was set to face off against Hawaiian Yancy Medeiros in a much-anticipated bout. It was the first time Poirier was fighting in his home state of Louisiana in five years, but the crowd never forgot about their “Diamond.” Medeiros missed weight by 3.5 pounds and was a slight underdog as he entered the Octagon to a chorus ofboos.

The fight started out with the unorthodox Medeiros finding his kicking range as Poirier was trying to close the distance. In one of those entries, Poirier landed an overhand right that knocked Medeiros down momentarily before another left hand by Poirier sat him back down. That was the start of the end for Medeiros as the “Poirier Pressure” ensured no time to recover.

Credit to Medeiros for withstanding two knockdowns, a takedown into a body lock, a vicious body kick and then an onslaught of punches that made the ref call the fight. Poirier made a statement to the lightweight division, and following this win, he never returned to the featherweight division. This made it two in a row for Poirer and contributed to a 9-1 record in his first ten fights at lightweight that saw him capture the interim lightweight belt against none other than Max Holloway in their rematch at lightweight.

