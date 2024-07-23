Last Time In Manchester

Free Fight
Saturday marks the UFC’s first event in Manchester since UFC 204 in 2016. The action-packed event is headlined by two title fights featuring welterweight Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad, in addition to interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall facing the only man to defeat him in the UFC, Curtis Blaydes.
Other names on the card include King Green facing Paddy Pimblett, as well as Muhmmad Mokaev and Manel Kape. It’s a full circle moment for Mokaev, who went to UFC 204 as a fan, but now prepares to fight in Manchester for the first time in his UFC career.
Let’s take a look back at the last time the Octagon came to Manchester, which featured a middleweight title fight in the main event.
Michael Bisping & Dan Henderson Meet Again
England’s own Michael Bisping headlined the event against Dan Henderson, who he lost to at UFC 100 by second round knockout. During the rematch, Bisping set a new record, with 119 significant strikes. It was the 5th time he had over 100 significant strikes, which was a new UFC record.
Heading into the fight, Bisping had just knocked out Luke Rockhold to win the belt. After defeating Henderson by unanimous decision, Henderson decided to retire.
Flashing Back to 2016 in the UFC
In 2016, Stipe Miocic was the heavyweight champion after defeating Fabrício Werdum at UFC 198, earlier that year.
In the welterweight division, Tyron Woodley was the welterweight champion after knocking out Robbie Lawler at UFC 201.
Competing in the UFC Octagon in Manchester is not a surprise for Edwards, who fought on the prelims of UFC 204. He came out with a victory after submitting Albert Tumenov in the third round. At this point, Edwards was two years into his UFC career and at the beginning of his unbeaten streak.
Meanwhile, Muhammad was in his second fight in the UFC after losing his debut against Alan Jouban. Just one month prior to UFC 204, Muhammad earned his first victory in the Octagon over Augusto Montaño, by third-round knockout.
While Edwards and Muhammad had begun their UFC career, Aspinall hadn’t stepped foot inside the Octagon. At the time of UFC 204, Aspinall was 5-2, with one of his losses being a disqualification and one being a submission. He had three wins by knockout and one by submission. It would still be four years until UFC fans would be introduced to Aspinall.
Blaydes had just made his UFC debut against Francis Ngannou, his first loss in his professional career. He lost the fight due to a doctor’s stoppage in the second round. However, just one week prior to UFC 204, Blaydes earned his first UFC win over Cody East and his first Performance of the Night bonus.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2, live from Co-Op Live in Manchester, England. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
