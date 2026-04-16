Last Time In Winnipeg

Back in December 2017, they were treated to a main event battle between former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos and former welterweight king Robbie Lawler, but the card also included two future light heavyweight champions in Glover Teixeira and Jan Błachowicz, as well as a pair of future title challengers in Josh Emmett and Jared Cannonier.

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Before the Manitoba mob urges Malott on as he locks horns with Gilbert Burns, we’re taking a look back at what went down in “Gateway to the West.”

RDA Sweeps Robbie Lawler, Earns Title Shot

The stakes were high in Winnipeg. With Tyron Woodley occupying the throne with three successful title defenses under his belt, the two veterans were keen to put their names atop the list of future opponents. Lawler, who Woodley beat to take the belt about two years prior, got back on track with a win over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone the same night Woodley thwarted Demian Maia, but also suffered a torn labrum in his shoulder, opening the door to a potential interim title fight while he recovered.