Last time In Tampa

During the main card, Amanda Ribas, who is the current No. 8 strawweight, took on Mackenzie Dern, who is now ranked No. 6. At the time, they were both just beginning their careers as UFC fighters, as it was just the third promotional appearance for Dern and second for Ribas. Fast forward to now, they were originally scheduled to rematch at the same venue this Saturday, but it is now slated for a five-round main event on January 11 at the UFC APEX.

During their first matchup, Ribas controlled the pace with good counter shots and brought a lot of pressure. After Dern went for a takedown late in round one, Ribas turned it into a throw, gaining top position. In the end, Ribas landed more in most of the exchanges and showed off her elite grappling, leading to a unanimous decision win.

