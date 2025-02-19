Last Time in Seattle

Our last trip to Seattle featured Demetrius Johnson, who was defending his flyweight title against John Moraga. The Parkland product did exactly that, taking John Moraga down a staggering 12 times. Moraga, an experienced wrestler himself, did not have any answers for the pressure of Johnson.

“Mighty Mouse” became one of two active fighters to record 10 takedowns in two fights, the other being Georges St-Pierre. With more than nine minutes of control time for the champion, Johnson showed Moraga there are levels to wrestling at the top of the game.

Aside from the takedowns, Johnson was attacking a kimura the entire fight, but in the latter half of the fourth round, Moraga had a moment with an overhand punch that stung the champ, bloodying him in the process. It was no surprise that in the fifth round, Johnson took Moraga down quickly, and the finishing sequence saw Johnson threaten the kimura before he transitioned to an armbar to retain gold.

At the time, this was the latest stoppage in UFC championship history with only 1:17 seconds left in the fifth round.

Robbie Lawler Shows How Ruthless He Is