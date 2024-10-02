Last Time In Salt Lake City

In a rematch from their 2018 main event bout, Justin Gaethje evened the score with Dustin Poirier by head kick in the second round to become the new BMF champion. These two highly respected veterans are still elite in the lightweight division with comparable careers.

MORE UFC 307: Fight By Fight Preview

Gaethje and Poirier each held the interim title, both getting close, but ultimately losing their chances, at being undisputed, twice for Gaethje and three times for Poirier, while bringing so many highlights along the way. These are clear candidates who bring the aura of a BMF, and when you put them in the Octagon, you might get a different result each time, but it will always be fireworks.

Poatan’s Run at Light Heavyweight Begins