Islam Makhachev of Russia and Alexander Volkanovski of Australia talk after their UFC lightweight championship fight during the UFC 284 event at RAC Arena on February 12, 2023 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Last Time In Perth

Champion Faced Champion In UFC’s Memorable Return To Australia At UFC 284
By Zac Pacleb, on X @ZacPacleb • Aug. 13, 2024

When UFC returned to Perth, it wasn’t only the Octagon’s first appearance in Western Australia since February 2018, it was also the first event in the country since October 2019 in Melbourne. The delay in UFC’s venture back Down Under post-COVID only heightened the anticipation for the dedicated contingent in Australia. 

Before UFC heads back to Perth for UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya, take a look at the historic UFC 284, which included its fair share of legendary and memorable moments. 

Pound-For-Pound Best Collide

From the moment Alexander Volkanovski entered the Octagon at UFC 280 to challenge newly minted lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, the MMA community wondered just how the featherweight champ would hold up 10 pounds higher. “Alexander The Great” had the skills, as well as a champion’s acumen, but the size, strength and skill to Makhachev’s name made for a mountain-sized challenge at face value.

Watch Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 1
Watch Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 1
The stakes went even higher as Volkanovski, the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter at the time, put his ranking on the line against Makhachev, then No. 2 on the list. Tension and anticipation were high, and the champions delivered one of the best fights of the year. For five rounds, they dueled. Volkanovski held his own in the grappling while Makhachev found his fair share of success on the feet, dropping the Australian on one occasion.

RELATED: UFC 305 Countdown

Volkanovski arguably had the moment of the fight, however, stunning Makhachev with about a minute to go and finishing the fight with a flurry of ground-and-pound. Despite that, Makhachev would take the razor-close decision on the scorecards.

The fight provided a window into Makhachev’s own grit and heart but also added to Volkanovski’s own lore. It would later set-up a rematch with its own dramatics eight months later in Abu Dhabi.

Interim Featherweight Champion Crowned

Yair Rodriguez Octagon Interview | UFC 284
Yair Rodriguez Octagon Interview | UFC 284
While Volkanovski made his bid for double-champ status, two top contenders went to battle to line up his next challenger. Volkanovski essentially gave his blessing for an interim title bout, and so dynamic Mexican striker Yair Rodriguez went to battle with American knockout artist Josh Emmett.

UFC 305 Embedded

Rodriguez more or less dominated the majority of the bout, punishing Emmett’s body with kicks, avoiding Emmett’s powerful overhands and, in the second round, throwing up a slick triangle to earn the submission win. The victory continued the momentum for the Mexican MMA scene following Brandon Moreno’s tetralogy-ending win over Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283 and set up a unification bout against Volkanovski that would go down at UFC 290.

“Can’t You Hear The Thunder?”

Jack Della Maddalena of Australia reacts after his submission victory over Randy Brown of Jamaica in a welterweight fight during the UFC 284 event at RAC Arena on February 12, 2023 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
To no one’s surprise, the crowd inside RAC Arena in Perth was energetic and electric despite an early Sunday morning start. On the night, six Australians got their hand raised, including a breakout performance from rising welterweight prospect Jack Della Maddalena. The Perth native ousted Randy Brown inside the first round, establishing himself as a true force in the division and earning a predictably loving reception from his hometown fans.

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

Perth made its voice heard during Volkanovski’s walkout, as well, providing a booming chorus as the featherweight champion made his usual strut to the Octagon to Men at Work’s “Down Under” in one of the objectively coolest moments of 2023. 

 

UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski took place live from RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia on February 11, 2023. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive all the action on UFC Fight Pass

