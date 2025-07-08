Last Time In Nashville

It is a heavy-hitting main event this weekend, as ninth-ranked Derrick Lewis squares off against No.13-ranked Tallison Teixeira in a fight that can finish at any moment. Before we get there, let’s flashback to some of the highlights from the last time UFC was in Nashville in August of 2023.
Sandhagen Shines
The main event of the evening featured Cory Sandhagen against Rob Font. With all to play for in the bantamweight division, Sandhagen put on a show. With a strong 50-45 sweep across all scorecards, Sandhagen utilized his takedowns and wrestling to neutralize the always-present striking threat of Font.
With this win, Sandhagen made it three in a row and solidified himself as a name to remember in the 135-pound weight class.
Tatiana Suarez Makes A Run For Gold
Prior to Sandhagen’s dominant win, the co-main event hosted Tatiana Suarez and Jessica Andrade. Suarez, known for her wrestling, utilized a gameplan of getting Andrade to the canvas and controlling her. It ended being an early night for Andrade as Suarez secured a guillotine choke early in the second that resulted in Andrade’s tap.
Suarez got the win, making her 2-0 since returning to the Octagon earlier that year and keeping her record a perfect 11-0. This would be the last fight for Suarez before she challenged Zhang Weili for the strawweight gold earlier this year.
Diego Lopes Rebounds
After coming off a loss Movsar Evloev in a short-notice debut, Diego Lopes clashed against Gavin Tucker and made everyone remember his name. Lopes had already impressed fans when he almost submitted Evloev and put up a resilient fight, but it was this fight against Tucker wherefans started to recognize Lopes as a potential star in the UFC.
This was the start of Lopes’ five-fight winning streak and a three-fight finish streak that culminated in a fight against Alexander Volkanovski for the title two months ago.
Carlston Harris’ Remarkable Comeback
Carlston Harris completed one of the best comebacks we have seen as he took on Jeremiah Wells. It was a very dominant showing for Wells through two rounds, where Harris was down on all three scorecards going into the third round.
After being taking down and controlled for most of the fight, Harris found himself stuffing another takedown from Wells and he started to work on an anaconda choke that did not look as threatening as it was. That choke ended up putting Wells to sleep and showcased one of the finest rallies we have seen.
Klein Stops Bahamondes’ Surge
Ludovit Klein and Ignacio Bahamondes were both coming into this fight with three-fight winning streaks and Klein had just recently moved up to lightweight. Even though there was a significant reach and height advantage for Bahamondes, Klein mixed his game up too much to be deterred.
It was a battle of grit and hustle, and Klein, after hurting Bahamondes in the first, applied more pressure throughout the fight. The judges scored it 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, and Klein was always one step ahead, whether it was grappling or on the feet.
This matchup was so interesting because following this; Bahamondes started a three-fight win streak that saw him finish all his wins, and Klein went on to stay undefeated in the lightweight division until he matched up with Mateusz Gamrot.
