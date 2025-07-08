Last Time In Nashville

Ludovit Klein and Ignacio Bahamondes were both coming into this fight with three-fight winning streaks and Klein had just recently moved up to lightweight. Even though there was a significant reach and height advantage for Bahamondes, Klein mixed his game up too much to be deterred.

It was a battle of grit and hustle, and Klein, after hurting Bahamondes in the first, applied more pressure throughout the fight. The judges scored it 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, and Klein was always one step ahead, whether it was grappling or on the feet.

Order UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3

This matchup was so interesting because following this; Bahamondes started a three-fight win streak that saw him finish all his wins, and Klein went on to stay undefeated in the lightweight division until he matched up with Mateusz Gamrot.