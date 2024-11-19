Last Time In Macau

After missing a year because of a detached retina, former middleweight champion Michael Bisping lost his return fight to Tim Kennedy by unanimous decision in April 2014. Just a few months later in August the English fan favorite was back in the main event slot against Cung Le.

For most of the fight, Le played it very aggressive, throwing spinning attacks and powerful hooks with hopes to end Bisping’s night. However, Bisping constantly remained a step ahead, landing combinations throughout the fight and getting the better of most exchanges. By the fourth round, it was clear Bisping was in better shape, leading to a flurry of punches followed by a knee from the clinch to finish the fight. It was his ninth KO, which was tied for fourth most in UFC history at the time.

Tyron Woodley Bounces Back On Short Notice