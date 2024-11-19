Last Time In Macau

Interviews
The UFC’s back in Macau, China, this week for the fourth time in its history and first since 2014.
Saturday’s card, headlined by Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo, showcases rising talents and seasoned contenders across the board, but before we get there, let’s revisit what happened the last time the Octagon was in Macau for UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs Le.
Michael Bisping Earns His Ninth KO
After missing a year because of a detached retina, former middleweight champion Michael Bisping lost his return fight to Tim Kennedy by unanimous decision in April 2014. Just a few months later in August the English fan favorite was back in the main event slot against Cung Le.
For most of the fight, Le played it very aggressive, throwing spinning attacks and powerful hooks with hopes to end Bisping’s night. However, Bisping constantly remained a step ahead, landing combinations throughout the fight and getting the better of most exchanges. By the fourth round, it was clear Bisping was in better shape, leading to a flurry of punches followed by a knee from the clinch to finish the fight. It was his ninth KO, which was tied for fourth most in UFC history at the time.
Tyron Woodley Bounces Back On Short Notice
Much like Bisping, former welterweight champ Tyron Woodley was also in a marquee position during the last trip to Macau before his championship days. Woodley was coming off a disappointing loss to Rory MacDonald and accepted a fight with Dong Hyun Kim on two weeks’ notice.
The fight began with extreme pace as Kim pressed Woodley against the fence. Woodley landed a right hand, reversed the position to take control, which led to some brutal knees in the clinch. Shortly after, the two separated, and during their second exchange on the feet, Woodley landed another overhand right to put Kim down. It was the first win of what became a seven-fight undefeated streak for Woodley, with five of those being in title fights.
Colby Covington’s UFC Debut
During the last decade, there have been many elite fighters at 170 pounds, and on August 23, 2014, another one’s UFC career was just beginning. After a highly successful career as a collegiate wrestler, Colby Covington made his promotional debut at 5-0 against Anying Wang.
Covington mixed his striking with his takedowns nicely, using a rear body kick to close the distance, followed by a shot immediately. The American transitioned to ground-and-pound almost effortlessly and was delivering monster blows, bringing an end to the fight at 4:50 of Round 1. Since then, “Chaos” has won 11 more times inside the Octagon and became the interim champion after beating Rafael Dos Anjos in 2018.
