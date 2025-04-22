Last Time In Kansas City

Edson Barboza came into this fight against Billy Quarantillo as a slight underdog, yet was still ranked #14 in this featherweight bout. At the start of the fight, the oddsmakers seemed to have gotten this correct. Quarantillo immediately shot for a takedown in the first five seconds and while it did not land, the sentiment was still there. Quarantillo was here to impose his will on the ground.

Barboza did a great job in stopping the initial wrestling and clinch exchanges. For Barboza to win, it naturally would have to come from striking. The only issue for Barboza was that Quarantillo was walking him down and cutting off the cage well. This spelled trouble, as Barboza was still landing shots but getting outworked.

FOLLOW @UFCNEWS: On Facebook | On Instagram | On X | On Threads

Quarantillo was putting on an insane pace to start the fight, and he kept Barboza on his back footwith that pressure, as well as a stiff jab. However, few fighters are as explosively dangerous at any time like Barboza, and when Quarantillo entered for another takedown, the Brazilian timed a knee perfectly, rendering the American unconscious.

Barboza earned Performance of the Night honors with his fade-away knee against the cage. It was a spectacular win for a fight that Barboza was being matched strike-for-strike in and another first-round KO and flashy highlight to add to his collection.

Calculated Warfare Between Holloway and Allen