Last Time In Glendale

Back in June 2021, two title fights sat atop the marquee of what was then called Gila River Arena, as middleweight king Israel Adesanya returned to 185 pounds to defend his belt against Marvin Vettori and Mexico saw its first ever champion when Brandon Moreno submitted Deiveson Figueiredo.

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Saturday afternoon action promises another spectacular round of fights from the Valley of the Sun, but before that, let’s look back at what went down at UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2.

Terrance McKinney’s Debut Knockout

You couldn’t have drawn up Terrance McKinney’s UFC debut any better.

Taking the fight on just eight days’ notice, “T. Wrecks” did not waste a second. Literally. It took McKinney only seven ticks of the clock to score his first UFC win by knockout against Matt Frevola. With the bout on the early prelims, it was one of those moments that showed why you should be in your seats from the first fight of the night.