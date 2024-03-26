Last Time In Atlantic City

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

In 2014, Frankie Edgar and Cub Swanson met in a five-round main event. “The Answer” was in control the whole way and with just four seconds left in the fight he submitted Swanson with a neck crank.

The two rematched at Boardwalk Hall in AC in 2018, with the New Jersey faithful chanting Edgar’s name. The UFC Hall of Famer landed the best shot of the first round while keeping very busy and pressuring Swanson. In the second, Edgar was able to mirror much of the work he did in the first frame, but, at the end of the round Swanson caught Edgar with a nice 1-2. The final five minutes belonged to Edgar, securing him a three-round sweep of Swanson.

The home victory for Edgar set him up for a title shot versus Max Holloway at UFC 240.

Kevin Lee Shines Against Edson Barboza