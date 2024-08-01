Last Time In Abu Dhabi

It was all so simple. Islam Makhachev was to defend his belt in a rematch against Charles Oliveira, who months earlier ran through Beneil Dariush to establish himself as the No. 1 lightweight contender, and in the co-main event, Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa would settle their beef with plenty of middleweight title implications in the balance.

Then, Oliveira suffered a cut in training that would not heal in time for the fight, and Costa had complications with his surgically repaired elbow that forced him out of action, as well.

And then… is that… Alexander Volkanovski’s music?

The featherweight champion, fresh off a dominant knockout win over Yair Rodriguez to cap International Fight Week, accepted the chance to fight Makhachev for the second time in eight months. The two went toe-to-toe in Perth at UFC 284 with the lightweight title on the line, and the judges gave Makhachev the razor-close nod. Volkanovski, desperate for double-champ status, didn’t care about the fact that he was grilling steaks and drinking some beer. He saw a chance at greatness, so he and his team hopped on a plane to the desert.