Last Time in Florida: Glover Teixeira

They both came in Florida.

In April 2016, Teixeira had earned his keep in the UFC and was scheduled to fight Rashad Evans in the main event of UFC on FOX: Teixeira vs Evans.

Evans was coming off a loss and desperately searching for the path back to the title. Teixeira was on the rise after two straight victories which cemented his main event status.

Both men came in at 36 years old but there was something about the consistency of Teixeira that made him a solid favorite against Evans. Before the fight started, commentator Mike Goldberg delivered a random tidbit that Teixeira’s hero was Mike Tyson. As fate would have it, the random tidbit turned out to not be so random at all.

Teixeira took the center of the Octagon with control of the pace. The pressure was there for Teixeira and the counter just wasn’t for Evans. As the crowd’s chants of “USA!” began to grow louder, Teixeira landed a left hand and the world went silent for Evans as he collapsed to the canvas just under two minutes in, earning Teixeira an extra $50,000.

Fast forward three years and eleven days and Teixeira was standing across the Octagon from rising star and unleashed pitbull Ion Cutelaba. At 38 years old coming into the bout, Teixeira was running a high risk of being a steppingstone for the 24-year-old “Hulk.”

Before the fight was underway, Cutelaba made one last attempt at mental warfare when he marched across the Octagon to run his thumb across his throat in the face of the 35-fight veteran. The stoic lack of amusement or reaction by Teixeira was a sign of things to come.