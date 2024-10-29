Last Time In Edmonton

Announcements
Before UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi, Let’s Take A Look At What Happened The Last Time The Octagon Was In Edmonton
The Octagon returns to Edmonton, Canada for the third time in UFC history and first since 2019 this Saturday for UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi. Brandon Moreno collides with Amir Albazi in a battle of top flyweight contenders and the co-main event has similar title implications with former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas taking on Erin Blanchfield in a pivotal matchup at 125 pounds.
Before the UFC touches down at Rogers Place this weekend, let’s revisit the standout moments from the last trip to Edmonton for UFC 240.
Max Holloways Dominance At Featherweight Continues
UFC 240: Holloway and Edgar Octagon Interview
Fresh off losing an interim lightweight title fight to Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway turned around three months later to defend his featherweight belt against Frankie Edgar. Holloway won by unanimous decision, marking his 14th straight win at 145 pounds.
Full Edmonton Fight Card Preview
At the time, it was Holloway’s sixth straight title fight, and for Edgar, it had been three years since his last championship opportunity, which was against Jose Aldo at UFC 200. Overall, it was the jab and excellent takedown defense from Holloway that allowed him to stay in control of the fight. “Blessed” bloodied Edgar with 131 total strikes while stuffing 14 of 15 takedowns on the way to another featherweight title defense.
Cris Cyborg Rebounds In Last UFC Appearance
Former featherweight champion Cris Cyborg returned to the win column in the UFC 240 co-main event as she was a step ahead of Felicia Spencer for all 15 minutes. Cyborg was coming off her first career loss in the UFC, which was to Amanda Nunes by way of KO in just under a minute, and Spencer had just beat Megan Anderson by rear naked choke in her promotional debut.
Related: Rose Namajunas Career Highlights | Buy Tickets For UFC Edmonton
Spencer began in attack mode, and after multiple exchanges, she split Cyborg open with an elbow while entering the clinch. Although Spencer brought the aggression, Cyborg out landed her in each round, totaling up to 138 strikes, with 122 of them considered significant. Spencer never got going, largely because of Cyborg’s stellar takedown defense. Since then, Cyborg has moved on to other MMA promotions and to professional boxing, but her UFC legacy remains one to remember.
Future Champions Square Off
The prelims of UFC 240 saw some incredible matchmaking, with Deiveson Figueiredo going against Alexandre Pantoja. Back then, Figueiredo was 4-1 in the UFC and Pantoja was 5-1. Figueiredo earned a clear unanimous decision victory that night, but about four years later both athletes could call themselves a UFC champion.
It was a great matchup between ascending flyweights at the time and “Deus da Guerra” bounced back from the first loss of his career to Jussier Formiga in an impressive way. His striking was on point as he scored a knockdown in the second round and ultimately dealt significantly more damage than his counterpart.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Namajunas, live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on November 2, 2024. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT.
