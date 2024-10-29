Last Time In Edmonton

Former featherweight champion Cris Cyborg returned to the win column in the UFC 240 co-main event as she was a step ahead of Felicia Spencer for all 15 minutes. Cyborg was coming off her first career loss in the UFC, which was to Amanda Nunes by way of KO in just under a minute, and Spencer had just beat Megan Anderson by rear naked choke in her promotional debut.

Spencer began in attack mode, and after multiple exchanges, she split Cyborg open with an elbow while entering the clinch. Although Spencer brought the aggression, Cyborg out landed her in each round, totaling up to 138 strikes, with 122 of them considered significant. Spencer never got going, largely because of Cyborg’s stellar takedown defense. Since then, Cyborg has moved on to other MMA promotions and to professional boxing, but her UFC legacy remains one to remember.

Future Champions Square Off