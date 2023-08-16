Last Time In Boston | UFC 30th Anniversary

Lauzon took Pearce to the canvas, got his back, and locked him into a half nelson type position with Pearce’s arm pinned behind his head. Lauzon poured on the strikes and forced the referee to put a stop to the bout.

The Massachusetts native threw his hands up in the air in celebration and soaked in the moment as the crowd went wild for the local legend.

Future Contenders Shine

Young contenders were littered across the UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Weidman card. Sean Brady made his debut on the prelims, Brendan Allen submitted Kevin Holland in his debut, and Maycee Barber knocked out Gillian Robertson.

UFC 292 has similar energy, with a ton of relatively new fighters getting the opportunity to make a name for themselves on one of the most anticipated cards of the year.