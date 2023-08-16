Last Time In Boston | UFC 30th Anniversary

Fight Coverage
This weekend, the Octagon returns to Boston for the first time in almost four years, and this time it’s an epic PPV event featuring two title fights with some of UFC’s brightest stars. Reigning bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling faces Sean O’Malley in the main event, while strawweight champion Zhang Weili will fight Amanda Lemos in the co-main event.
Order UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley
The star power doesn’t stop after the title fights, however, as Marlon Vera, Pedro Munhoz, Neil Magny, Ian Machado Garry, Chris Weidman, and Brad Tavares are also competing at TD Garden on August 19.
Let’s look back at UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Weidman as we prepare for an epic night of fights in “Titletown.”
UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Weidman
Lauzon Shines In Boston
The one and only Joe Lauzon’s last trip to the Octagon came four years ago when the UFC was in Boston. He faced up and coming prospect Jonathan Pearce and needed less than 100 seconds to get the finish.
Lauzon took Pearce to the canvas, got his back, and locked him into a half nelson type position with Pearce’s arm pinned behind his head. Lauzon poured on the strikes and forced the referee to put a stop to the bout.
UFC 292 COUNTDOWN: Full Episode | Sterling vs O'Malley | Zhang vs Lemos | Weidman vs Tavares
The Massachusetts native threw his hands up in the air in celebration and soaked in the moment as the crowd went wild for the local legend.
Future Contenders Shine
Young contenders were littered across the UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Weidman card. Sean Brady made his debut on the prelims, Brendan Allen submitted Kevin Holland in his debut, and Maycee Barber knocked out Gillian Robertson.
UFC 292 has similar energy, with a ton of relatively new fighters getting the opportunity to make a name for themselves on one of the most anticipated cards of the year.
Yair Rodríguez Settles The Score With Stephens
Featherweights Yair Rodríguez and Jeremy Stephens had quite the dramatic ending to their UFC Mexico City bout earlier in 2019, so it was guaranteed to be interesting when the two quickly agreed to fight again less than a month later.
Rodríguez looked sharp and used his creative attacks and movement to avoid Stephens’ power shots. “El Pantera” was the busier fighter and was able to hurt Stephens to the body on multiple occasions en route to a unanimous decision victory.
Dominick Reyes KOs Chris Weidman
In the main event, light heavyweight contender Dominick Reyes welcomed former middleweight champion Chris Weidman to the division. Unfortunately for Weidman, Reyes’ welcoming gift came in the form of a first-round knockout.
Reyes caught Weidman with a counter straight left which he followed up with some devastating hammer fists that put an end to the fight.
It was one of the biggest moments in Reyes’ UFC career and set him up for a clash with Jon Jones in 2020.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley, live from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.