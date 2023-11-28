Last Time In Austin | UFC Austin

The competition for a lightweight title shot is poised to intensify at the Moody Center, with two of the division’s top fighters headlining this weekend’s action. In the featured five-round bout, Beneil Dariush will face off against Arman Tsarukyan as they both hope to position themselves for an exciting 2024 campaign.

UFC Austin Fight Card Preview

In the co-main event, the lightweight division delivers what should be another thrilling matchup as Bobby Green and Jalin Turner fight in what promises to be an action-packed battle.

Before UFC Austin arrives, let’s reflect on the happenings from the last time the UFC touched down in Texas at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Emmett.

Josh Emmett Takes A Five-Round Thriller