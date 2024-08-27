Last Time At Noche UFC

In Noche UFC’s main event, flyweight champion Alexa Grasso put her title on the line in a rematch against former flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko. The two first met six months earlier in the co-main event at UFC 285: Jones vs Gane.

Shevchenko came into their first meeting on a nine-fight win streak, seven of those being defenses of her flyweight title. As a +600 underdog, Grasso shocked the world with a fourth-round neck crank submission to dethrone the division’s most decorated champion.

In their rematch at Noche UFC, both fighters had their moments throughout the fight, the biggest coming in the second round when Grasso scored a critical knockdown. Despite how their first fight ended, Shevchenko showed no caution going to the mat with Grasso, securing four takedowns and amassing eight minutes of control time.

It was an epic fight that was a toss-up for not only the fans watching around the world, but the three judges scoring Octagonside. The judges scored the fight 48-47, 47-48 and 47-47, resulting in a split draw and Grasso retaining her title. These two will look to settle their rivalry once and for all when they face off for a third time in the co-main event at Riyadh Season Noche UFC on September 14.

