The Last 5 Times The UFC Was In Canada

It’s been a little over three-and-a-half years since the UFC has seen the hockey-loving north. But we will touch down in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on June 10, to conclude one of the most epic trilogies the sport has ever seen, Nunes vs Peña 3. As we gear up for UFC 289, let’s rewind back to the last handful of times we were in the Great White North.
UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Gaethje | September 14, 2019 | Vancouver, Canada
This highly anticipated main event was between UFC Hall of Famer Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje. Considering both contenders’ history of leaving it all in the Octagon, there was no doubt this bout was going to be an entertaining one. The 21-2 Gaethje came out with his signature ‘in your face’ style, but also relied on his Fight IQ to secure the knockout victory at 4:18 of the first round.
The co-main event was between ranked light heavyweights Glover Teixeira and Nikita Krylov. Teixeira went the distance to defeat Krylov via split decision.
Featured Canadians On The Card
Cole Smith, Brad Katona, Kyle Prepolec, Tristan Connelly, Misha Cirkunov
UFC 240: Holloway vs Edgar | July 27, 2019 | Edmonton, Canada
The UFC 240 main and co-main events found themselves going the distance to make for an interesting night in Alberta’s Rogers Place. The featherweight battles included a title bout between former 155-pound champion Frankie Edgar, who was decisioned by champion Max Holloway, and Cris Cyborg, who defeated Felicia Spencer with poise to retain her crown.
The only KO on the main card was delivered by welterweight Geoff Neal when he defeated Niko Price a little over two minutes into the second round. This earned him Performance of the Night honors.
Featured Canadians On The Card
Alexis Davis, Gillian Robertson, Gavin Tucker, Felicia Spencer, Olivier Aubin-Mercier, Marc-Andre Barriault
UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs Cowboy | May 4, 2019 | Ottawa, Canada
This fight night was a card of decisions. Nine out of 12 fights were left up to the judges, including the main and co-main events. The headlining bout was won by veteran Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone over favored Al Iaquinta.
In the co-feature, Derek Brunson got the job done against Elias Theodorou. Performance of the Night honors were awarded to heavyweight Walt Harris, who made quick work Serghei Spivac.
Featured Canadians On The Card
Sarah Moras, Aiemann Zahabi, Mitch Gagnon, Kyle Nelson, Elias Theodorou, Nordine Taleb
UFC 231: Holloway vs Ortega | December 8, 2018 | Toronto, Canada
UFC 231 was a night of accolades for Hawaii’s Max Holloway, as he traded in his board shorts for a successful title defense in the land of the Maple Leafs. The No. 1-ranked Ortega gave a valiant effort in trying to defend the 236 significant strikes landed by the champ, but a doctor stoppage ended the 27-year-old’s night. Holloway earned Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night honors and was dubbed the “best featherweight ever” by Joe Rogan.
Valentina Shevchenko also started her historic reign as flyweight champion with her first title fight win at 125 pounds. She faced former strawweight champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk and delivered a dominant performance inside Scotiabank Arena.
Featured Canadians On The Card
Brad Katona, Hakeem Dawodu, Olivier Aubin-Mercier, Chad Laprise
UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith | October 27, 2018 | Moncton, Canada
This fight night was the first and only time the promotion stepped foot in New Brunswick, Canada. The light heavyweights took charge on this card starring American Anthony Smith, who submitted Swiss contender Volkan Oezdemir late in round three. Smith’s first submission in the UFC was enough to earn him a Performance of the Night bonus.
Featherweights went the distance in the co-main event, with Michael Johnson emerging victorious over Artem Lobov. Canada’s Misha Cirkunov showed out in front of his adopted country when he submitted Patrick Cummins in a light heavyweight battle.
Featured Canadians On The Card
Misha Cirkunov, Nordine Taleb, Sarah Moras