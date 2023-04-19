The Last 5 Times The UFC Was In Canada

Justin Gaethje reacts after his knockout victory over Donald Cerrone in their lightweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Rogers Arena on September 14, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

This highly anticipated main event was between UFC Hall of Famer Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje. Considering both contenders’ history of leaving it all in the Octagon, there was no doubt this bout was going to be an entertaining one. The 21-2 Gaethje came out with his signature ‘in your face’ style, but also relied on his Fight IQ to secure the knockout victory at 4:18 of the first round.

The co-main event was between ranked light heavyweights Glover Teixeira and Nikita Krylov. Teixeira went the distance to defeat Krylov via split decision.

Featured Canadians On The Card

Cole Smith, Brad Katona, Kyle Prepolec, Tristan Connelly, Misha Cirkunov

UFC 240: Holloway vs Edgar | July 27, 2019 | Edmonton, Canada

