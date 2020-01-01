Lansberg's Impact Reaches Far Past Octagon

“Yeah, they will,” Lansberg said. “I will remind them.”

That probably won’t be necessary, as the bantamweight contender has rapidly become a hero to the more than 20 girls she teaches each week, giving them something more than lessons in martial arts technique. She’s teaching them that they don’t have to follow a conventional path or do what “tradition” has taught them. They can express themselves the way they want to as equals.

That wasn’t always the case, as kids’ classes at the Redline Training Center were popular, but mainly filled with boys and only a few girls.

“It was kind of hard to see, because I saw girls coming in there, but it wasn’t comfortable for them to train with the boys only,” Lansberg explains. “And you heard the boys say, ‘Oh, she can’t do it, she’s weak.’ At the same time, I realized that I could show them something more as a woman. So we started up this project for girls, and I realized that if I had the possibility to do something like this as a girl, my life wouldn’t have been the same. It would have been so much better. Now with the project that I started, they can learn something that isn’t about being cute, being polite, being nice all the time.”