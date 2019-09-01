Lansberg Seeking Perfection In Copenhagen

“The Elbow Queen” believes that experience and technique are two of her biggest keys to victory against Chiasson, who is currently 6-0.

“I definitely think this is going to be a really, really tough fight and there’s going to be a lot of blood and definitely a war,” Lansberg said. “I have to be focused on being tougher than her. Also, she’s really tall, so it’s really important for me to set the tempo and work with the distance on my terms.”

With Amanda Nunes set to defend her bantamweight title against Germaine De Randamie at UFC 245 in December, Lansberg believes that now is the time to make moves in her division.

“She (Chiasson) is higher ranked than me,” Lansberg said. “All fights in this division against somebody ranked higher than me is a fight on the way up. So I think it will definitely do that [help her improve her position in the division].”

Lansberg’s win in June at UFC Stockholm was perfect. So if she could draw it up, what would be her perfect ending to UFC Copenhagen?

“Perfect would be if I win by submission in the second round,” Lansberg said with a smile.

Make sure you tune in to see if Lansberg can keep the ball rolling against Chiasson in what will be an exciting fight on the UFC Copenhagen prelims. The prelims start at 11am/8am ETPT on ESPN+, with the main card kicking off at 2pm/11am ETPT.