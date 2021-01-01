Landon Quinones Knows His Time Is Coming

After getting a short notice invite to DWCS, the stress of a 20-day prep time didn’t even set in before Quinones tested positive for COVID-19. The worst-case scenario had come true and Quinones would spend the following Tuesday in tears as his replacement won a UFC contract.

“I was supposed to fight Shaheen Santana, and then Natan Levy of Syndicate MMA was the one who took my place on two days’ notice,” Quinones said. “He’s a pretty good fighter but I watched both of those guys and I feel like I could have starched both of those boys. I was crying in my room while I was quarantining. It was one of the most heartbreaking experiences of my life.”

Season 4 of DWCS was winding down, so with no symptoms and no indication he wasn’t in fighting shape, Quinones had to go back to the drawing board. There was no chance of filling in in the remaining weeks of the show and it was unlikely the UFC was going to come calling.