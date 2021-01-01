 Skip to main content
Fight Pass

Landon Quinones Knows His Time Is Coming

A Positive COVID-19 Test Prevented Landon Quinones From Competing In Dana White's Contender Series Last Season, But He's Ready To Capitalize On His Latest Opportunity With Titan FC.
By Walker Van Wey • Feb. 9, 2021

The journey of Titan FC’s Landon Quinones from the regional scene to Dana White’s Contender Series and back was a very unpopular one, as he went from the frying pan to the fire and back before he knew it.

After getting a short notice invite to DWCS, the stress of a 20-day prep time didn’t even set in before Quinones tested positive for COVID-19. The worst-case scenario had come true and Quinones would spend the following Tuesday in tears as his replacement won a UFC contract.

“I was supposed to fight Shaheen Santana, and then Natan Levy of Syndicate MMA was the one who took my place on two days’ notice,” Quinones said. “He’s a pretty good fighter but I watched both of those guys and I feel like I could have starched both of those boys. I was crying in my room while I was quarantining. It was one of the most heartbreaking experiences of my life.”

Subscribe To UFC Fight Pass Today

Season 4 of DWCS was winding down, so with no symptoms and no indication he wasn’t in fighting shape, Quinones had to go back to the drawing board. There was no chance of filling in in the remaining weeks of the show and it was unlikely the UFC was going to come calling.

Landon Quinones throws a kick in Titan FC.
Landon Quinones throws a kick in Titan FC.

Yet the fire inside Quinones has only grown higher and hotter than ever.

“I’m not a quitter, I know my time’s coming,” Quinones said. “I’m a high-level, entertaining, experienced fighter. Getting to where I want to be is inevitable. That Tuesday night was not my night.”

Now fighting in the Titan FC main event with lightweight gold on the line, the 25-year-old promises a well-rounded display of violence from all angles. The aggression pent up inside Quinones will only add to his already versatile style of fighting.

Watch Titan FC On UFC Fight Pass

You might not have learned his name that Tuesday night, but Quinones promises a treat to anybody tuning in on February 12.

“I don’t look for decisions, I don’t look to lay and pray, I look to knock people out,” Quinones explained. “I’m looking to make people uncomfortable and their experience fighting me to be hell. I want them to remember me for the rest of their life. I’m not thinking about turning people’s heads.”

Landon Quinones knees an opponent in Titan FC.
Landon Quinones knees an opponent in Titan FC.

What he lost with that infamous COVID test he feels strongly he’ll be able to climb back from, but it will always stick with him. While he does feel like neither man that night could have put him in panic mode, the odds are unlikely he’ll be able to prove it.

“Unfortunately [Levy] is a 145 fighter, so in the UFC he’d be fighting at 145,” Quinones explained. “He took that fight on short notice, so I don’t think he’d take it but either way, if they offered it to me I’d be down but I’m not one to spite anyone’s success. This isn’t a ‘he took it from me’ or ‘he stole it from me.’ It’s just the nature of the beast. I caught corona. Things happen the way they happen.”

Catch Landon Quinones as he fights for Titan FC gold and a chance to turn the heads of UFC matchmakers at Titan FC 67 LIVE February 12 ONLY on UFC FIGHT PASS!

Tags
UFC FIGHT PASS
Tale of the Tape, Usman vs Covington
Free Fight

Free Fight: Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington | UFC 258

Kamaru Usman made his first title defense against Colby Covington at UFC 245 in 2019. Usman now makes his 3rd title defense vs Gilbert Burns at UFC 258 on Saturday, February 13.

Watch the Video
Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns UFC 258 Event Art
Athletes

Usman vs Burns Main Event Preview | UFC 258

The welterweight title is on the line as champion Kamaru Usman takes on challenger Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC 258, live from Las Vegas on February 13.

Watch the Video
Athletes

Remember The Name: Maycee Barber

Charting the origins of one of the UFC's young rising stars ahead of her return at UFC 258

Watch the Video